-
-
Sean O'Hair shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sean O'Hair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 40th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, O'Hair hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, O'Hair's 173 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
-
-