Seamus Power shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Ted Potter, Jr., and Andrew Landry are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-5 15th, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Power's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Power had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
