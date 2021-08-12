-
Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Stallings's 167 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
