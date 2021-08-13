-
Scott Piercy shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy makes birdie putt at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Piercy's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Piercy chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 6 under for the round.
