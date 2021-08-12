-
Scott Harrington shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Harrington had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Harrington's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 174 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt saving par. This put Harrington at 3 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 under for the round.
