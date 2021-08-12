Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 85th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Brown hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Brown hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

Brown missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brown had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.