-
-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Hudson Swafford, Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kodaira had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kodaira's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-foot putt for eagle. This put Kodaira at even-par for the round.
-
-