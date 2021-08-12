-
-
Sam Ryder comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Sam Ryder hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ryder finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Michael Thompson, Adam Scott, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr., Luke List, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Sam Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sam Ryder at 1 over for the round.
Ryder had a 356-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 under for the round.
-
-