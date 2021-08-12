-
-
Ryan Moore shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, K.J. Choi, Luke List, Padraig Harrington, Branden Grace, Rafael Campos, Michael Gligic, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 9th at 4 under.
Moore got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Moore's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
-
-