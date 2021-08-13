-
Ryan Brehm shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Brehm's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Brehm's tee shot went 222 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
