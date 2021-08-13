-
-
Ryan Armour shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Armour hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 151st at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
Armour got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 3 over for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 4 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 4 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 4 over for the round.
-
-