In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 153rd at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Knox's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Knox chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Knox got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Knox's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Knox's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 4 over for the round.