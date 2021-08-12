-
-
Russell Henley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the first at the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Russell Henley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 2 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 3 under for the round.
Henley missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 23 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Henley's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 7 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 8 under for the round.
-
-