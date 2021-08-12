-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Rory Sabbatini on winning an Olympic medal with his wife as caddie
Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini talks about his incredible experience at the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition and explains how special it was for him to win a medal for his country with his wife, Tina, on the bag as his caddie.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Sabbatini tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Sabbatini's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Sabbatini had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
Sabbatini hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Sabbatini's 95 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sabbatini had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
