Roger Sloan shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 68th at 1 over; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Ted Potter, Jr., and Luke List are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Sloan had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Sloan's 88 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
