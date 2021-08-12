-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert Streb hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Streb hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Streb's 83 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
