Robert MacIntyre shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert MacIntyre hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, MacIntyre's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, MacIntyre hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put MacIntyre at 1 under for the round.
