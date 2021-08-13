-
Robby Shelton shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Shelton hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
