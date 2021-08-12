-
-
Rob Oppenheim putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Rob Oppenheim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Rob Oppenheim had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Oppenheim hit an approach shot from 178 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Oppenheim's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.
-
-