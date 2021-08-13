-
-
Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler jars 14-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Rickie Fowler makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round tied for 131st at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 8th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rickie Fowler had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Fowler's tee shot went 244 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Fowler chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
-
-