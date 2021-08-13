Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 40th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Werenski's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Werenski got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Werenski's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.