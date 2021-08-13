In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Rhein Gibson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Gibson's 176 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to even-par for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gibson had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gibson's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Gibson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gibson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Gibson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.