Rafael Campos putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafael Campos hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Campos finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Rafael Campos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rafael Campos to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Campos had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Campos hit his 197 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Campos to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Campos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 4 under for the round.
