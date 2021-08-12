-
Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the par-4 13th, Malnati's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Malnati had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
