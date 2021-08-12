-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kizzire had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kizzire's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
-
-