August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 126th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Rodgers's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Rodgers chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Rodgers's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
