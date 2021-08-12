-
-
Padraig Harrington shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Padraig Harrington hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 327 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington's tee shot went 224 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Harrington hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.
-
-