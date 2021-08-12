-
Nick Watney comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watney finished his round tied for 83rd at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Chris Kirk, Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Stuard, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Nick Watney's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Watney had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Watney's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
