Nick Taylor shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under with Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Taylor chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
