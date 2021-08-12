-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Nelson Ledesma hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Andrew Landry, Tyler McCumber, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Ledesma's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Ledesma hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Ledesma had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ledesma hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ledesma at 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
