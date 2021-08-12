-
Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Ted Potter, Jr., and Andrew Landry are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Lashley at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lashley's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
