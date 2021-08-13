-
Mito Pereira shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Mito Pereira hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 147th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
Pereira got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.
Pereira had a 354-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Pereira to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Pereira's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Pereira hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Pereira had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 3 over for the round.
