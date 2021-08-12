In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; and Andrew Landry, Tyler McCumber, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Thompson's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Thompson hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Thompson hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Thompson's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to 6 under for the round.