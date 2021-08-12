In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Andrew Landry, Tyler McCumber, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Kim got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kim's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kim's 197 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 under for the round.