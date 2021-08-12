-
Michael Gligic posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Gligic finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Michael Gligic had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Gligic's 135 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gligic had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.
