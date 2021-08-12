-
Michael Gellerman shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gellerman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Gligic, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 11th, Gellerman's 175 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
Gellerman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Gellerman had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
