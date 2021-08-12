-
Matthew Wolff posts bogey-free 1-under 69 l in the first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Wolff finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Andrew Landry, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Matthew Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
