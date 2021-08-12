-
Matthew NeSmith shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Brian Stuard and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ted Potter, Jr., Andrew Landry, Michael Thompson, Adam Scott, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, NeSmith had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
