Matt Kuchar shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Andrew Landry, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Kuchar his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kuchar's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kuchar had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kuchar's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
