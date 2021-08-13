-
Matt Jones shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 88th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 8th at 5 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jones had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
Jones hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Jones's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
