-
-
Matt Every shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Every hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 113th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Sung Kang, and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Every got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to even-par for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.
Every got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.
-
-