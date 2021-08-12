-
Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Martin Trainer hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 130th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Trainer tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 1 over for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Trainer's 116 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
