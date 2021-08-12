-
Martin Laird shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Martin Laird hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Hudson Swafford, Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Laird chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
Laird got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even-par for the round.
Laird hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Laird's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
