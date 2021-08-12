-
Mark Hubbard comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hubbard finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard's tee shot went 301 yards to the native area and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
Hubbard hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
