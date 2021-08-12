In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Anderson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Anderson finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Mark Anderson's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Anderson's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Anderson had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Anderson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Anderson's tee shot went 225 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Anderson's 75 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.