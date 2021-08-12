-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Brian Stuard and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ted Potter, Jr., Andrew Landry, Michael Thompson, Adam Scott, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hughes to even for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Hughes hit his 169 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
