Luke List putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ted Potter, Jr., Andrew Landry, Michael Thompson, Adam Scott, and Tyler McCumber; Brian Stuard and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Russell Henley and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Luke List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, List hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, List's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
