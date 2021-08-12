-
Luke Donald shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
August 12, 2021
Luke Donald hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 86th at 2 over; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ted Potter, Jr. are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the par-5 fifth, Donald chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to even for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Donald chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.
