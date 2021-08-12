-
Lucas Glover shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 57th at even par; Michael Thompson, Brian Stuard, and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley, Johnson Wagner, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Ted Potter, Jr., and Padraig Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
Glover on the 175-yard par-3 16th, got on the green in 2 and four putted for triple bogey, bringing Glover to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
