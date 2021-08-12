-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 89th at 1 over; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, K.J. Choi, Luke List, Padraig Harrington, Branden Grace, Rafael Campos, Michael Gligic, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 195 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Griffin hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
-
-